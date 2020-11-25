Nixa City Councilman Scott Perryman received one of the top awards that an elected official involved in municipal electric or utility service can get.
The Missouri Public Utility Alliance (MPUA) selected Perryman for the Public Official of the Year Award, which is given annually to an elected or appointed member of a utility commission who demonstrates a deep commitment to the benefits that local utilities provide, including local control, affordability and reliability.
Upon accepting the award, Perryman gave credit to Nixa Director of Public Works Doug Colvin.
“I told (Colvin) I would like to get involved, and I asked him how, and he showed me a lot of different ways to get involved. I appreciate him giving me a lot of opportunities to be of service to my home community, and I appreciate him very much,” Perryman said.
MPUA Vice President Ewell Lawson came to the Nixa City Council meeting on Nov. 23, to present Perryman’s award.
“The success of your hometown utility depends on having both a supportive community and solid leadership, and that’s clearly evident here in Nixa,” Lawson said.
Perryman has been an advocate for local utilities at the state and national levels, serving as a member of the MPUA Legislative Committee.
Perryman has advocated federal budget for hydropower, for a regional water supply and for local control of utilities in Nixa and in other parts of Missouri.
“Your hometown utility creates jobs for the community, it makes money that goes back into the community,” Lawson said. “Hometown utilities’ rates are determined by local leaders, like yourselves, and over the long term, rates are lower those of utility companies.”
In April 2020, Nixa received the MPUA’s Reliability Award, which goes to utilities with minimal outages and fast response times to outages, as tracked throughout the year. Nixa Utilities was one of only 13 companies to receive the award for reliability.
“It’s a badge of honor, and it’s a rigorous review to get that,” Lawson said.
Perryman will also serve for a year on the American Public Power Association Policy Makers Council, which meets in Washington D.C.
(1) comment
Congratulations Scott! Awesome achievement!
-Shawn Oliver
