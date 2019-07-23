The city of Nixa seeks candidates to fill a vacancy on its city council following the resignation of District 1 Councilman Jimmy Ledbetter. Ledbetter’s resignation will be effective following the council meeting scheduled on July 22, 2019.
Ledbetter, a business intelligence engineering manager for a banking software company, is relocating to Oviedo, Florida with his family.
“This has been a very difficult decision for us,” Ledbetter, Nixa’s mayor pro tem, said. “My family and I love this area. We are very proud of everything that we have been a part of. When my council position opened, I was so pleased that you gave me the opportunity to represent you.”
Ledbetter says his time on the city council provided an in-depth education about how the city government operates. Ledbetter says he is especially proud to have worked with the city’s partner agencies to maintain strong relationships across the community, and he is excited to see the progress of downtown revitalization efforts.
Most recently, Ledbetter presided over hearings for a city-funded building facade grant program and Nixa’s acceptance of a matching grant agreement with Missouri Main Street Connection. Mayor Brian Steele runs a business in the downtown area, and recused himself from those debates to avoid any perceptions of a conflict of interest. That left Ledbetter to preside over the meetings in which council members debated the future of the area surrounding the intersection of Highway 14 and Main Street.
“I can’t wait to see what is next for Nixa,” Ledbetter said.
Residents of District 1 may submit a letter of interest by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug.9, addressed to City Clerk Cindy Robbins expressing their desire to be considered for appointment to represent the district.
Steele will review the letters of interest and select a candidate for recommendation to council. The Nixa City Council will vote to fill the seat at its Aug. 12 meeting. Candidates will be invited to attend that meeting to address the council regarding their desire to serve, prior to the vote. The person appointed to the seat will serve as a member of city council representing District 1 until the end of Mr. Ledbetter’s current term, which expires following the April 7, 2020 municipal election.
To see a map of the city’s districts, visit
https://www.nixa.com/home/showdocument?id=3860
(District 1 includes the northern area of the city).
