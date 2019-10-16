Two months after his second term on the Nixa City Council began, Kendal Dingus tendered his resignation.
In September, Dingus’ son, Thatcher, was diagnosed with a rare form of high risk cancer. Thatcher is undergoing treatment at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. Due to the challenging situation his family is facing, Dingus opted to step aside from serving as a councilman representing District 1.
Dingus was appointed in August to finish out an unexpired term.
“My brief time serving the residents of Nixa after being appointed in August has been a true honor. Upon my son’s recovery, my intention will be to run for this council seat and to serve the Nixa community once again,” Dingus said.
Dingus replaced former Nixa Mayor Pro Tem Jimmy Ledbetter, Jr., who resigned in order to accept a new job and move his family to Florida.
Mayor Brian Steele is among the many Nixa residents who have poured out their support for the Dingus family as Thatcher undergoes treatment, using the social media hashtag #ThatcherStrong.
“We are grateful to Kendal for his service,” Steele said. “Nixa loves and supports the Dingus family and we stand with them as they battle childhood cancer. While we look forward to their victory over this disease and Kendal’s future return to a position of leadership with the city, we also look forward to appointing another leader who can step up to represent the residents of District 1.”
When Ledbetter moved away, Dingus was one of three candidates to express interest in finishing out his term. Steele said he and the city council would consider appointing one of those two candidates to finish out the term.
Voters in Nixa’s first district are scheduled to elect a councilman or councilwoman in the municipal election set for April 7, 2020. The winner of that election will be sworn in to serve a term of three years.
