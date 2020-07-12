Nixa police are investigating the deaths of a married couple found in their apartment on Saturday afternoon.
Patricia L. Lepper, 64, and Terry J. Lepper, 66, were both found dead inside an apartment unit at Stone Meadow Estates apartment complex. According to the Nixa Police Department, both appeared to have sustained gunshot wounds.
Police were dispatched to the apartment, located on South Fairway Avenue just off of West South Street, at 2:48 p.m. The first officer arrived at the scene two minutes later.
Detectives have determined that there is no danger to the public as the result of the investigation. Investigators have asked for autopsies to be conducted on both Terry and Patricia Lepper.
Court documents show that Patricia Lepper had filed a protective order against Terry Lepper that was tried and went into effect for a full year beginning June 24. Terry Lepper was ordered by a Christian County judge not to stalk or otherwise contact his wife.
Court records show that Terry Lepper was charged in Christian County with misdemeanor fourth-degree assault on May 22, and had a court arraignment scheduled for Sept. 8.
Patricia Lepper was arrested by Nixa police on May 23, and charged with two counts of fourth-degree domestic assault. She posted a $1,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in court in Ozark on Aug. 18.
According to Nixa police, officers had been dispatched to the apartment at Stone Meadow Estates at least twice over the past three months regarding domestic disputes involving the couple.
