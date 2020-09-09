Nixa's tennis team picked up a 5-4 win over Ozark on Tuesday, thanks to the Lady Eagles taking two of three doubles matches.
The teams split their six singles matches.
In doubles, Olivia Engelman and Megan Brassard prevailed 8-1 and Mallory Yearly and Jenelle Schmidly won 9-7.
Singles
(O) Melissa Sanchez def (N) Arabella Cosgrove 8-0; (N) Olivia Engelman def (O) Hannah Metcalf 9-7; (N) Megan Brassard def (O) Madison Tourville 8-6
(N) Anna Martens def (O) Paige Chrastina 8-2; (O) Miller Bennett def (N) Mallory Yeary 8-4;(O) Savannah Goodwin (N) Jenelle Schmidly 9-7
Doubles
(O) Sanchez/Metcalf def (N) Cosgrove/Martens 8-2; (N) Engelman/Brassard def (O) Tourville/Chrastina 8-1; (N) Yeary/Schmidly def (O) Bennett/Goodwin 8-5
