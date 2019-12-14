CARTHAGE — Just when things finally got going good for Nixa and actually just when things were also going good for Joplin, the teams’ semifinal clash at the Carthage Tournament on Friday became a standstill and a free-throw contest.
Nixa endured a scoreless fourth quarter, after Joplin held the ball for five-plus minutes in the fourth quarter en route to a a 49-40 victory.
Nixa had went up by six points midway through the third quarter, before Joplin rallied to take a three-point lead. In an effort to induce Nixa out of its zone defense, Joplin coach Jeff Hafer pulled his guards out to half-court and had them hold onto the ball. After nearly four minutes of idle time, Nixa extended and proceeded to purposely foul to get Joplin in the bonus.
Joplin clinched its win by making 7-of-10 free throws in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, Nixa was 0-of-5 at the foul line over the final eight minutes.
“It had just got exciting,” Nixa guard Josh Mason said, referring to the teams trading the lead at the end of the third quarter. “I think we need a shot clock. Just standing there is not really basketball. I don’t like it when that happens. It’s early in the season, nobody wants to watch that and nobody wants to play that.”
“They were trying to get us out of our zone, so they were swinging it around and then they realized after a couple of passes that if they held the ball for a while they could probably get time off the clock,” Nixa guard Kaleb Wofford added. “You can’t really blame them for doing it and they hit their free throws.”
Big-picture thinking, it’s debatable if Joplin improved in a non-conference, December contest by standing still. Nixa coach Jay Osborne left no doubt he wouldn’t have employed such strategy if the roles were reversed, but added he could hardly criticize Hafer given the final outcome.
“To me, if you have better talent you don’t hold the ball. But they won the game. I got outcoached,” Osborne said. “They’ve got better athletes and it’s the first or second week of December, but whatever, they won the game and it worked. It’s not my decision. That’s his call. He can do whatever he wants with his team.
“I didn’t think we could come out and guard them 35 feet from the hole,” he added. “They’re quicker and better ball-handlers. I thought we would give up some layups. We took our chances and put them at the free-throw line and they made four in a row at one point.”
Compounding Nixa’s frustrations was its failures at the free-throw line. Mason was the best offensive player on the court most of the game, but missed four of his last five free throws.
“If I don’t go shoot some free throws right now, I’m going to tomorrow,” Mason said. “You can make them all in practice, but if you don’t make them in a game, what’s it all for.”
“You can say what you want about us having only four possessions in the fourth quarter. But we went 0-for-5 from the free-throw line,” Osborne said.
Mason and Wofford both got hot in the third quarter and Joplin endured a lull offensively, leading Nixa to a 35-29 lead. Mason had 11 points in the quarter and finished with 17 and Wofford hit a trio of 3-pointers while scoring 11 points.
“We played to our strengths,” Mason said. “We got some stops that led to scores. Coach is stressing improving our defense. I think we did a better job of that in the third quarter. But it definitely can improve.”
Joplin was able to regain the lead without enough resistance from Nixa defenders in Osborne’s opinion. Nixa was outscored 20-5 over the final 11 minutes.
“We’re not very tough,” Osborne said. “We had them right where we wanted them. We had a six-point lead. But they reeled off six straight possessions where they scored. We couldn’t get a stop. That’s been our Achilles heel so far this year and it was a broken record last year. We can’t put kids on the floor who are tough enough to get a stop and get a rebound when we need them.
“I call it as a I see it. We’ve got guys who don’t feel defense is important, period,” he added. “This is Class 5 basketball, it’s not Class 1. At some point you’ve got to learn how to defend and rebound. Its not that difficult. We’ve got a lot of improvement to make.”
Osborne said changes in personnel could be forthcoming.
“We’ve got some sophomores who know how to guard,” he said. ‘“We have sophomores who don’t turn the ball over. That’s not a threat, that’s a fact.”
Nixa (2-2) meets Carthage in a third-place game Saturday at 2 p.m. Joplin (2-1) plays Nevada in the final.
NIXA (40) — Combs 1 2-2 5, Mason 6 3-7 17, Wofford 4 0-0 11, Jones 2 1-4 5, Engelman 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 6-13 40.
JOPLIN (49) — Westmoreland 6 0-1 12, Allen 2 3-5 7, Hafer 1 2-2 5, Wright 1 4-6 7, Davis 7 0-0 15, Meeks 1 0-0 3. Totals 18 9-14 49.
Nixa 11 9 20 0 - 40
Joplin 18 8 15 8 - 49
3-point goals - Wofford 3, Mason 2, Combs, Meeks, Hafer, Wright, Davis.
