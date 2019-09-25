If you are interested in the artistic future of Nixa, mark your calendar for Sept. 30.
Nixa Mayor Brian Steele and the Nixa City Council organized an informal committee with a mission to explore the formation of a Nixa public arts council which would partner with the city government and the Nixa Chamber of Commerce.
A subcommittee determined that Nixa would be best served by gathering information from the general public at a town hall-style meeting.
The subcommittee is made up of Nixa Chamber of Commerce President Chris Russell, Nixa High School art teacher Ryan Widel, Nixa Downtown Revitalization Committee member Pam Anderson and Officer Brent Forgey of the Nixa Police Department. The Nixa Department of Parks and Recreation is also involved in the initial exploration phases of forming an arts council.
The town hall meeting will be held Monday, Sept. 30, at 6 p.m. at Nixa City Hall.
Town Hall meeting on Nixa arts
When: Monday, Sept. 30, 6 p.m.
Where: Nixa City Hall, 715 West Mt. Vernon, Nixa
Who: Citizens of Nixa interested in the establishment of a formal arts council
On the Web: http://bit.ly/artmeetingnixa
