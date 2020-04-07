The Nixa Fire Protection District put out a call to the general public. If you know how to get protective equipment such as surgical masks, nitrile gloves and face shields, the firefighters would appreciate your help.
Assistant Fire Chief Whitney Weaver said firefighters are doing their best to stay safe, but that the fire district is planning for COVID-19 health concerns to last.
“Because of the current Coronavirus Disease 19 (COVID-19) pandemic, the supply cannot meet the demand needed for the extent of this pandemic,” Weaver said in a press release. “Nixa Fire currently has PPE available for the firefighters; however, we want to ensure they have enough of the necessary PPE to last the duration of the outbreak.”
Weaver said that the fire district is looking for a list of supplies, including N95 masks, surgical masks, medical gowns, goggles, face shields, disposable coveralls and booties. Firefighters would also take cotton homemade masks.
Personal protective equipment supplies are limited across Missouri. Hospitals, nursing homes, emergency management groups and responders are all looking for ways to acquire PPE.
Missouri Director of Public Safety Sandy Karsten shared a video on social media platforms showing workers at a state warehouse shipping out boxes and pallets of person protective equipment.
“One of our highest priorities we have in our fight against the coronavirus is protecting our health care workers, EMS, firefighters and law enforcement officers from this infectious disease,” Karsten said.
The N95 masks, surgical masks and surgical gowns being distributed from Jefferson City come from the strategic national stockpile, and the PPE is going to hospitals, health care facilities and EMS agencies throughout Missouri, Karsten said.
“Our team is working as quickly as they can. The PPE is going to who are taking risks to protect others from this pandemic,” Karsten said.
The state is buying $29 million worth of PPE, and counting, from private companies in addition to what it receives from the federal government. That equipment has been purchased through amendments to the state’s budget, which has resulted in budget restructuring in the Department of Public Safety, the Department of Health and Senior Services and the Missouri Department of Social Services, among others.
If you or your organization would like to provide personal protective equipment to the Nixa Fire Protection District, you may email wweaver@nixafire.org. Nixa firefighters will arrange to pick up the equipment.
Weaver said the safety concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic have limited what firefighters can and can’t accept from citizens, including home-baked goodies.
“We greatly appreciate the many kind gestures from our community, but for the safety of our crews, we cannot currently accept used equipment, open packages, or homemade food,” Weaver said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.