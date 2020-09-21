Nixa's football program will make the jump to Class 6 for the first time this season, after the Missouri State High Schools Athletic Association released its new district classifications in sports Monday.
On the gridiron, the Eagles have been paired up with Joplin, Kickapoo, Lee's Summit, Lee's Summit North, Lee's Summit West, Raymore-Pecular and Rockhurst in Class 6 District 3.
The District currently has no teams with a losing record. Nixa and Raymore-Pecular are both 4-0, Lee's Summit West and Kickapoo are 3-1, Joplin, Rockhurst, Lee's Summit and Lee's Summit North are 2-2.
Ozark has been assigned to Class 5 District 6 with defending Class 5 state champion Carthage, defending Class 4 state champion Webb City, Neosho, Branson and Republic.
Carthage is currently 3-0, while Ozark and Webb City are 3-1, Branson and Republic are both 2-2 and Neosho is 0-4.
Clever is in Class 2 District 4 with East Newton, El Dorado Springs, Lamar, Sarcoxie and Stockton.
Nixa's volleyball program will not have the chance to defend its Class 4 state championship. The Lady Eagles are now in Class 5 and will compete with Ozark, Kickapoo and Republic in Class 5 District 11.
Clever, Sparta and Spokane are all in Class 2 District 9 with Marionville and Crane. Billings and Chadwick are both in Class 1 District 7 with Blue Eye, Galena, Hurley and New Covenant.
In softball, both Ozark and Nixa have been bumped to Class 5 and are paired up with Carthage, Springfield Central, Kickapoo, Joplin and Republic in Class 5 District 6.
