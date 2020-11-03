REPUBLIC — As Andrew Butler worked with the ball in front of Nixa’s goal Monday, Carson Palmer made his way well within earshot of Butler. But Palmer still worried when he yelled, if he would be able to get the attention of his Nixa teammate and long-time buddy.
“Usually, when he’s focused on something, it’s hard to get his attention,” Palmer said pf Butler. “At school, he’ll be so focused on his phone or an activity and I won’t be able to get his attention. I’ll be like, ‘C’mon, are you serious?’”
Butler heard Palmer when things were definitely serious and fed him the ball to set him up for Nixa’s game-winning goal in a 2-1 Class 4 District 12 semifinal triumph in overtime over Joplin.
After many moments of frustration and one genuine scare in overtime, No. 1 seeded Nixa (14-9) finally ended the upset bid by No. 4 seeded Joplin (8-14) halfway through the extra period.
The assist from Butler to Palmer was just the kind of play coach Evan Palmer was seeking all night.
“Finally, we got didn’t touch the ball too far forward, we got our head up and found the open man in the middle,” Evan Palmer said. “Before, everybody had their head down and was looking to score to be the hero. But you’ve got to take what the defense gives you. We weren’t trying to combine with our forwards and get a combination play between our fielders and forwards.”
Nixa scored first on a Butler goal less than five minutes into the game. But for the rest of regulation Butler felt he and his teammates were too intent on a knockout punch to put Joplin away.
“Part of the reason everyone was trying to be a hero was there was so much pressure,” Butler said. “We felt we needed to get a goal quickly. A quick way to score obviously is taking a long shot. But a more effective way to score is what happened at the end of the game. At the end, we did well under pressure. But at the end of the second half and the beginning of overtime, we were rushing too much.”
Nixa still put itself in position for quality shots on goal. But Joplin goalkeeper Andrew Jordan repeatedly proved clutch with save after save.
“He had a really good game and saved some difficult shots,” Butler said. “During the regular season, I didn’t know he was capable of making those kinds of saves.”
Suddenly, Nixa’s chances to put Joplin away in regulation were over.
In overtime, Joplin gave Nixa goalkeeper Nick Reid its best shot with a shot on goal from 20 yards out. Reid reacted well, deflecting the ball with his left hand up and over the goal.
“Nick has been so solid the last month that he’s been back (from a bout with COVID-19),” Evan Pa;mer said. “There weren’t a lot of (Joplin) shots. For him to be ready after not having to do much and then get that ball up and over was incredible. When we needed him, he was there for the save.”
“We could have lost right there. If that goes in, we’re done and we would have to wait until next year,” Carson Palmer said.
Just a few minutes later, the game was over. Evan Palmer surely would have taken a goal of any sorts in overtime. But it was more fulfilling to him to see his players team up for an assist and goal.
“We finally fed Butler in some space and he beat his guy around the corner,” Evan Palmer said. “He was going to the goal and that brought the keeper to him. That opened up the middle. The defense all came in and (Butler) slid the ball back to Carson and Carson put it in the far post.
"When you don’t have a good angle and the goalie is good, pass it back," he added. "That’s what Andrew did.”
“I felt pressure on the (defender) coming inside on me. He was making a diagonal run and I thought I might be able to get on the outside of him until I realized he was going to cut me off,” Butler said. “I knew I could cut in on him and his momentum would keep him going by me. Then, I heard Carson yelling at me that he was behind me. So, I thought passing it to him was a better idea than me trying to shoot it with my left foot at a hard angle. I decided I wasn’t going to be selfish.”
Butler and Carson Palmer play on different club teams and rival club teams at that. But they have a strong connection as teammates during school ball.
“He seems to be able to get through for some good plays and I seem to be able to find him on some good runs,” Butler said. “We’ve exchanged a lot of assists and goals this season.”
“Our chemistry is really good,” Carson Palmer said. “We can pass and move and play give-and-go.”
All things considered, the two will be sure to replay this goal for a long while.
“On some teams but not this team, you have an assist and there’s joy for a small moment. But then it kind of fades away if you don’t have a relationship with that person,” Butler said. “But because Carson and I are buddies it’s really fun to see we can work together so well.”
Nixa advances to the District final Wednesday to meet host Republic (12-9) at 6 p.m.
“Republic has a really good back line,” Butler said. “We’re going to have to work on our attacking and be more unselfish.”
