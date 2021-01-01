Nixa’s Jim Middleton will be part of the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame’s newest induction class at the end of this month.
Middleton will be among a group of inductees headlined by former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Derrick Thomas and Webb City football coach John Roderique. Their induction ceremony will take place Jan. 31 at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds.
Middleton, who is currently an assistant girls basketball coach at Nixa, was the program’s head coach from 2009-2013. He led the Lady Eagles to a state championship in 2009.
Middleton’s coaching career has also seen him have stops at West Plains, Missouri State and Southwest Baptist. He had a 239-158 record in 14 seasons as the head coach at SBU and led the Lady Bearcats to six NCAA D-II Tournament appearances.
Middleton is a Nixa grad who was part of Nixa’s 1978 state championship basketball team. He is the only Eagle or Lady Eagle to win a state championship as a player and as a coach.
Middleton has also coached track and tennis at Nixa.
Other notable inductees include Thomas, Roderique, Royals general manager Dayton Moore and former NASCAR driver Bobby Allison.
Thomas holds the Chiefs’ record for most career sacks with 126.5.
Roderique’s 12 state football titles are the most in state history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.