Nixa's defense gained its first shutout on the season, as the Eagles whipped Neosho 51-0 Friday.
Ramone Green scored on a pair of touchdown runs from two yards out and added a 22-yard touchdown run.
Austin McCracken had an 11-yard touchdown run and a 28-yard touchdown pass to Michael Sportsman.
The Eagles (5-0), ranked No. 3 in Class 6, were up 38-0 at the half.
Casen Hammitt contributed a seven-yard touchdown and Ty Hartman had a 12-yard touchdown run to finish up the scoring.
Nixa held Neosho to 99 yards of total offense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.