The assistant principal of Nixa Junior High School is in jail in Springfield and faces a federal indictment for allegedly using a student in the production of child pornography.
Colby Fronterhouse, 41, was charged in federal court with producing child pornography. Fronterhouse is accused of sexually exploiting a 13-year-old boy for the purpose of producing child pornography.
A boy and his father reportedly contacted a Christian County sheriff’s deputy in September 2020. The boy, identified in court documents as “John Doe,” had allegedly been exchanging text messages with Fronterhouse, who was reportedly posing as a 14-year-old girl.
Federal investigators determined Fronterhouse had obtained the child’s cell phone number through school records. Fronterhouse then allegedly used a “burner phone number” and Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) technology to start exchanging messages. Eventually, Fronterhouse allegedly convinced the boy to send him sexually explicit images. Federal investigators allege Fronterhouse requested specific poses and types of images, all while engaging in sexually explicit conversations and making the boy believe he was exchanging messages with a girl.
Fronterhouse had a court hearing scheduled in the 4 o’clock hour on Jan. 27.
Nixa Public Schools confirmed Fronterhouse’s arrest in a message sent to parents at 9:45 a.m. Jan. 27, less than 24 hours after Fronterhouse was booked in the Springfield jail.
“We take any inappropriate conduct extremely seriously, so when we found out about these allegations, the district immediately placed Mr. Fronterhouse on administrative leave and will continue to follow board policy and procedure when addressing this situation,” Nixa Public Schools Chief Communication Office Zac Rantz said. “The district will be working with the appropriate authorities as they conduct their investigation and will cooperate fully with anything they need.”
According to U.S. Attorney Timothy Garrison of the Western District of Missouri, prosecutors seek help from the public in investigating the Fronterhouse case. Anyone with information regarding additional potential victims is asked to contact Homeland Security Investigations Task Force Officer Joseph Fletcher at (417) 573-2606.
The Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals named him "Assistant Principal of the Year" in 2013.
