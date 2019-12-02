Jannie served the citizens of Nixa for eight years.
One of the most popular police officers in town is retiring. The Nixa police K-9 will have a retirement party open to the public on Dec. 20, from 3-5 p.m. at Nixa City Hall.
Jannie — pronounced YON-ee — a Belgian Malinois, has worked with Nixa Police Officer Shawn Clark throughout her time in police service. She is trained in locating narcotics and tracking missing people.
In 2017, Yannie and Clark won the first-ever Trooper Patrick “Scott” Johnson Handler Award from the Kasseburg Canine Training Center in Alabama. The two attended the conference annually for several years.
In 2013, Yannie made a major arrest in which Nixa police officers seized about $7,000 worth of methamphetamine off the streets in a single traffic stop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.