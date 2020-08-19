Elizabeth Day’s leather archery quiver is top notch.
Day, member of the Nixa Extreme Explorers 4-H Club in Christian County, produced one of 50 exhibits selected for a “Best of Show” award in 4-H Building at the Missouri State Fair.
Exhibits were selected from seven categories: healthy living, shooting sports, plant and animal science, communication and expressive arts, leadership and personal development, environmental sciences and natural resources, and engineering and technology.
All exhibits in the 4-H Building have received blue ribbons at the local level before their entry for showcasing at the Missouri State Fair.
