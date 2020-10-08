If you need to take a driving test or renew your license plates, you won’t be able to do it in Nixa for a while.
The Nixa License Office announced it will be closed “for the foreseeable future” due to a COVID-19 exposure to a staff member, effective Oct. 7. The Christian County Health Department is working with the license office staff to determine when it will be safe to reopen.
License office administrators stressed that the closure was precautionary when it was announced on social media platforms. The employee or employees who tested positive for COVID-19 were not in the office in the 48 hours leading up to their tests.
The Nixa License Office staff does not believe any customers who entered the building in the days leading up to Oct. 7 were at any risk for exposure to the novel coronavirus.
License offices in Ozark, Republic and Crane remain open to the public.
The Christian County Health Department presently reports 927 active cases of COVID-19, and a total of 1,837 cases reported by health care providers to the health department since March 17. A total of six Christian County residents are hospitalized, meaning that the majority of those in the midst of active cases are recovering in their homes.
“The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services will continue to assist the health department in notifying positive cases due to the significant increase in the number of cases that Christian County continues to receive,” a statement from the Christian County Health Department reads. “The Department of Health and Senior Services, the Christian County Health Department and the contact tracer staff are working as quickly as possible to reach out to each positive case and their known contacts. However, with the increased volume of cases that the county is continuing to see, it may be a few days before staff members are able to reach every individual to complete the investigation.”
