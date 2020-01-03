A Nixa man faces a five-count felony indictment for allegedly molesting an 8-year-old boy.
Donald Whitworth, 68, is charged with three counts of statutory sodomy on a person less than 12 years of age, and two counts of first-degree child molestation. Whitworth was arrested Jan. 2, and taken to jail in Ozark.
In a probable cause statement filed in Christian County, a Nixa police officer wrote that Whitworth was charged after a boy came forward to his mother. He was then interviewed at Child Advocacy Center in Springfield.
The Nixa detective recounts multiple instances in which the boy described Whitworth touching him inappropriately above and under his clothes, including instances of sex acts. Incidents allegedly occurred at Whitworth’s home in Nixa and once at an amusement park in Stone County.
“(Whitworth) attempted to conceal the acts conducted with (the boy) by telling him to not tell anyone because it was a secret,” the probable cause statement reads.
Under Missouri law, statutory sodomy on a person less than 12 years of age is considered an aggravated offense because of the victim’s age. The authorized term for a conviction of an aggravated unclassified felony in Missouri is life imprisonment, or a minimum of at least 10 years in prison.
Whitworth is being held without bond in the Christian County Jail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 7. He does not have an attorney hired to represent him.
Editor’s note: In the Headliner News’ coverage of court cases involving minors, especially with allegations of sex crimes or molestation, some details found in court documents are intentionally omitted. This is done in effort to adhere to the Headliner News’ policies for news coverage and to protect the identities of minors and/or the victims of sexual offenses.
