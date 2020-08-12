A Nixa man accused of killing his wife had a brief court appearance on Aug. 10, and is scheduled to be tried in Platte County on Nov. 2.
Todd Blankenship, 47, is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, third-degree domestic assault and fourth-degree domestic assault in a case that recently moved from Christian County to Platte County on a change of venue agreement.
Blankenship is being held without bond in the Platte County Jail in Platte City, which sits north of Kansas City, and is more than 200 miles from Ozark.
Blankenship is accused of killing his wife, Staci Whiteley. Whiteley was reportedly shot twice, and the scene at her Nixa home showed signs of a struggle, according to court documents.
On Aug. 10, 2020, Blankenship had a hearing in which his defense attorney, Springfield-based public defender Sarah Johnson, moved that Blankenship’s murder case be separated from his domestic assault charges, which would create the opportunity for different trials on different charges. Platte County Presiding Judge James Van Amburg denied that motion to sever, keeping Blankenship’s jury trial on all charges scheduled for November.
The hearing was conducted via WebEx, a teleconferencing software that saved Christian County prosecuting attorneys a trip to Platte City for the pre-trial hearing. Blankenship’s next pre-trial conference is set for Sept. 8.
Johnson and Christian County Prosecuting Attorney Amy Fite agreed to move Blankenship’s case to Platte County at a hearing Dec. 12, 2019, in Ozark.
At about 10 p.m. on July 18, 2019, police were dispatched to a house on South Timber Ridge Drive in Nixa to check the well-being of a person at the home. When police arrived at the scene, they found a “non-responsive” woman inside the home. A person of interest, now identified as Blankenship, arrived at the house and was taken into custody for questioning.
Whiteley, 46, was a mother to five children, according to her obituary. She was a graduate of Nixa High School who worked for Greenlawn Funeral Home. Just prior to her death, Whiteley had begun to pursue work as a dental assistant.
Blankenship’s domestic assault charges were filed July 8 — 10 days before Whiteley died, according to court records. Blankenship is accused of assaulting Whiteley in April in Nixa, in June in Nebraska and in July in Nixa. Whiteley reportedly sought an order of protection against Blankenship in June 2019.
