A man who was once a Nixa city councilman has died in prison while serving a life sentence.
Rodney Evans, 72, reportedly died early on the morning of Sept. 15, at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking. The Houston Herald reported that Evans died of natural causes, according to information its staff obtained from the Missouri Department of Corrections.
Evans was 48 on Oct. 6, 1995, when he was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison in Taney County, where his trial was moved on a change of venue.
According to court documents from an appeal case heard in 1999, Evans picked up his wife, Sheilah Evans from Tulsa International Airport in Oklahoma on Sept. 8, 1994.
“The couple returned to their home in Nixa about 1 a.m. on Sept. 9,” the court documents read. “Approximately two hours after (Evans) and Sheilah returned home, (Evans) called 911 to report that he found his wife unconscious in the pool.”
Nixa police arrived at the scene at about 2:55 a.m. and reportedly found Evans in the shallow end of the couple’s in-ground pool attempting to revive his wife with CPR.
Evans alleged to police that the couple had consumed daiquiris upon returning home from the airport and that he later discovered his wife at the bottom of the deep end of the pool.
The court documents and witness testimony laid out a history of marital troubles and mental health issues for both Rodney and Sheilah Evans.
Less than a month prior to his wife’s death, Rodney Evans reportedly told coworkers that he had “thoughts of killing her, but he didn’t think he could go through it,” and that “even his lawyer had said that the best thing for (Evans) would be for something to happen to Sheilah before the divorce was final.”
Dr. James William Spindler, a pathologist, testified in court about Sheilah Evans’ death. He testified that she died from drowning. He testified to finding seven bruises on her head and that the bruises were “consistent with being hit with a human fist.” He also “concluded that the bruises were fresh, possibly made approximately two hours prior to death,” according to the appellate court documents.
