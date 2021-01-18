One Nixa man is dead and another is in police custody from a shooting at occurred on Jan. 18.
Nixa police took the person they believe to be the shooter into custody. They responded to a home on Dunrobin Castle, just northwest of the intersection of Missouri Highway 14 and Nicholas Road, at 3:02 a.m.
Nixa Police have identified the victim as Zachary Shane Rice, 41, of Nixa.
Nixa police officers found Rice outside the home in the street. Officers secured the scene and detained the person alleged to be the shooter for questioning.
It is believed that Rice was acquainted with the suspected shooter, and that there is no additional danger to the general public at this time, according to a statement from Nixa police.
No charges have been filed in this case as of 9:30 a.m. but the investigation is still ongoing. The suspected shooter will be identified in the event that charges are filed.
This is a developing story which may be updated as more information becomes available.
