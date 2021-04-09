An emergency masking order in Nixa will be allowed to expire at the end of April.
Nixa Mayor Brian Steele announced April 9 that he would allow an emergency order requiring face coverings or masks over the nose and mouth in public places in Nixa to expire at 11:59 p.m. April 30. Saturday, May 30, will be a mask optional day in Nixa. The mayor and city administrator are still encouraging Nixa residents to take precautions in effort to prevent or slow the spread of COVID-19.
“I am now confident that by April 30, a significant portion of our population will have had an opportunity to be vaccinated, including the most vulnerable members of our community,” Steele said. “I am also pleased to see that infection rates in Christian County have remained low over the last few weeks and the number of severe cases among Christian County residents is also remaining low over the last few weeks. We continue to work with and listen to regional health leaders and our neighboring communities regarding ongoing pandemic response.”
A business owner or administrator may still require patrons wear masks on their property.
People in Nixa have been required to wear masks in indoor public spaces since Oct. 21, when Steele issued an executive order in concert with a similar order issued by Mayor Rick Gardner in Ozark.
As of April 9, an estimated 16.5 percent of Christian County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. A total of 36,211 doses of vaccine have been administered to Christian County residents, with 14,627 residents completing a two-cycle or single-dose vaccination, according to the latest data from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
Christian County residents are still encouraged to wear masks as appropriate, wash your hands frequently, and maintain social distancing.
If you feel sick, please stay home and seek medical attention.
If you feel sick with COVID-like symptoms, you are encouraged to get tested for COVID-19, so health officials can continue to monitor how many cases of the disease are active in Christian County, and whether or not any variants of COVID-19 are showing up in Christian County.
“Thank you for masking over the last few months,” Steele said. “By wearing a mask you helped Nixa stay open for business. We’ll never know how many people did not get a severe case of COVID-19 thanks to all of us wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, and all the other measures we have all taken to minimize the spread of the disease.”
As of April 5, there were 7,113 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Christian County, with 18 new cases occurring between April 2-5. A total of 88 Christian County residents have died from June 2020 to the present.
“We will always remember those who lost their lives to this disease. We miss them and we must continue to support their families and loved ones. Despite everything the pandemic took from us, I am proud of our community for the way we came together to protect and serve one another, and the amazing ways in which we have adapted,” Steele said.
If you are interested in getting a COVID-19 vaccine, you can call the Christian County Health Department at (417) 581-7285.
