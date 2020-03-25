Nixa Mayor Brian Steele has issued a stay-at-home emergency order for the city of Nixa, an order which mirrors the orders of Christian County and Greene County, as well as the cities of Springfield and Ozark.
The Nixa order will take effect at 12:01 AM on Thursday, March 26, 2020, and will remain in effect for 30 days (through 11:59 PM on April 24, 2020). The order will be evaluated on an ongoing basis and may be modified as circumstances change based on guidance from public health officials and other experts.
In a message to citizens of Nixa, Steele said that the order has been issued “to protect the health and safety of all residents of Nixa, with the goal of limiting the continued community spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.”
The move is based on the newest guidelines from public health experts in Springfield who are making efforts to reduce the consequences of community spread of the virus in Springfield and its larger metropolitan area.
The order requires Nixa residents to stay at home unless they are engaged in one of the essential activities specified in the order. Essential activities include working in an essential business, obtaining supplies or necessary services, seeking medical care, caring for a family member or loved one, and exercising and maintaining personal health.
Individuals are strongly encouraged to continue to practice physical distancing to the extent feasible while working or engaging in other essential activities.
The penalty for violating the stay at home order is a misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 upon conviction.
