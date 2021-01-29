Nixa High School graduate David Craig is one of the 31 newest troopers to join the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Craig graduated from the Missouri Highway Patrol Law Enforcement Academy on Jan. 20. The 110th recruiting class reported to the academy on Aug. 3, 2020, and will report for duty with their assigned troops on Feb. 16, 2021.
The ceremony was by invitation only due to the coronavirus guidelines; however, it was made available to the public via Facebook. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson provided the keynote address. First Lady Teresa Parson also attended the event.
Four class awards were presented. The recruits accumulated points toward graduation in the categories of physical fitness, firearms, and academics throughout their 25 weeks at the MSHP Academy. Craig won the Firearms Award.
Capt. Scott A. Shipers, commanding officer of Troop A, Lee’s Summit, announced tha Craig has been assigned to Jackson County, which includes the Kansas City suburbs of Independence, Lee's Summit, Blue Springs and Raytown, among others.
Craig holds a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice from Missouri State University in Springfield, Missouri. Trooper Craig is married to Samantha (Brown) and they have two children.
