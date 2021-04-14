After having many four-team Districts this past basketball season, the Missouri State High Schools Activities Association has announced many eight-team Districts for baseball this spring.
It was easier than ever statewide to win a District championship this winter. There were 16 Class 6 Districts for basketball. But things are back to normal this spring, at least on ball diamonds, with eight Class 6 Districts.
Ozark and Nixa have been assigned to Class 6 District 6. Springfield Central has been named the host school. The rest of Class 6 District 6 will be made up Joplin, Carthage, Kickapoo, Republic and Lebanon.
Nixa (11-2), Kickapoo (10-6) and Joplin (9-4) would appear to be the early front-runners for the No. 1 seed. The Eagles will play at Joplin next week and visit Kickapoo the first week of May.
Clever will serve as the host of Class 3 District 11. The Jays (4-6) will be joined New Covenant, Pierce City, Sarcoxie, Southwest and Strafford. The only teams currently with winning records are Strafford (8-3) and New Covenant (5-4).
Sparta and Spokane will play in Class 2 District 6 at Seymour. Sparta (3-6) and Spokane (2-3) will meet each other the first week of May. The rest of the District includes host Seymour, Bakersfield, Gainesville and Fordland.
Billings (4-5) is in Class 1 District 5 at Hurley with Dadeville, Exeter, Walnut Grove and Wheaton.
For track, Nixa will be the site of Class 5 District 6. The Eagles will entertain, Belton, Ozark, Carthage, Joplin, Neosho, Raymore Peculiar and Republic.
On the girls soccer front, MSHSAA has curiously followed its script for boys soccer last fall and basketball by dividing Class 6 teams into 16 four-team Districts.
Ozark (4-5) will host Class 6 District 10 and has been grouped with Central, Kickapoo and Waynesville.
Nixa (5-2) will host Class 6 District 11 and is joined by Joplin, Republic and Carthage.
On the tennis scene, Nixa and Ozark will be in Class 3 District 5 at Kickapoo with Central, Waynesville and Springfield Catholic.
On the links, Ozark and Nixa will compete in Class 5 District 3 at Joplin.
As for softball, Clever will host Class 2 District 5. The Lady Jays (7-6) are fresh from winning the Forsyth Tournament championship. They will entertain Diamond, East Newton, Marionville, Pierce City, Southwest and Spokane.
Sparta (8-4) will be in Class 2 District 4 at Mountain Grove, along with Forsyth, Hollister, Cabool, Houston, Mountain View Liberty and Thayer.
Billings (2-4) is in Class 1 District 5 at Miller with Purdy, Exeter, Golden City, Lockwood, Verona and Wheaton.
