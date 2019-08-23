Nixa Public Schools attained recognition from a national website as the No. 1-ranked school district in the Springfield area.
Niche.com uses data from various public sources to assess key features in school districts, colleges, and what it calls “places to live.” Niche analysts use algorithms and formulas to compare statistics and provide feedback to school districts.
Ozark tucks in right behind its Nixa neighbors as the No. 2-rated school district in the Springfield area.
For public high schools, analysts measure academics, culture and diversity, parent and student surveys, teacher salaries, state test results, expenses per student, staffing expenses, the number of extracurricular activities offered and participation numbers in activities and athletics.
Nixa ranks as the No. 21 school district in Missouri, the No. 20 school district for athletes in Missouri and the No. 74 best place to teach in Missouri, according to Niche.com.
Niche ranked Ozark as the No. 26 school district in Missouri, and the No. 28 place to teach in Missouri.
Four Christian County school districts make up the top 10 safest schools in southwest Missouri, according to Niche.com. Nixa is rated No. 2 on the safety list, followed by Ozark at No. 4, Clever at No. 7 and Chadwick at No. 10.
Best school districts in the Springfield area, according to Niche.com
1. Nixa
2. Ozark
3. Willard
4. Republic
5. Strafford
6. Fair Grove
7. Bolivar
8. Dadeville
9. Springfield
10. Clever
Spokane received a B grade according to Niche.com’s rating system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.