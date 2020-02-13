The Nixa Police Department announced it will accept applications for police officers year-round, starting with a round of testing on Feb. 15.
The Nixa police report 2019 was a record-setting year with more than 38,000 calls for service. As a result, Nixa seeks qualified individuals to fill some open positions.
According to a press release from the city, an effort to make recruiting more continuous will allow Nixa to hire new police officers on a quicker and more efficient basis whenever an opening arises.
The Nixa Police Department has a 2020 budget allowing for 41 commissioned officers.
“Along with continuous recruitment, we have made several changes to our hiring process to ensure we are getting the best applicants. We have streamlined our hiring process, adopted a new written test and implemented a lateral hiring program to attract the best talent,” Nixa Public Information Officer Drew Douglas said in a press release.
In 2019, the Nixa City Council approved a series of pay increases for city employees, which allows Nixa to start its lowest-ranking police officers at a minimum salary of $37,107 per year. Police officers are also offered health, dental, vision and life insurance plans, as well as retirement planning, paid vacation, 11 paid holidays and paid training, equipment and uniform allowances as part of their benefits.
The police department also launched a recruiting website, http://www.joinnixapd.com.
