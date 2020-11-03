Nixa police reportedly detained and cited three persons suspected of theft of political signs.
Officers seek to return signs to their owners. If you believe you were the victim of a political sign theft during the overnight hours of Nov. 2-3, please contact the Nixa Police Department at (417) 582-1030. Theft victims will be able to recover their signs at the Nixa Police Department.
On Nov. 3, at 12:16 a.m., police were called to a house off of Glacier Court and Parkmore Heights for a report of individuals in a white SUV stealing political signs from front yards. The subdivision is located to the west of where Northview Road intersects with U.S. Highway 160.
A police officer made a traffic stop on vehicle matching the description as it was leaving the area. The driver was allegedly pulled over for reasons not related to the campaign sign investigation. Officers located the white SUV at a residence in Nixa, and they found 36 political signs.
Stealing charges have been submitted to the Nixa municipal prosecutor for three suspects involved in the thefts. The suspect's names are being held pending the formal filing of charges.
Officers were able to return seven of the political signs to their owners on the morning of the election. The remaining 29 signs are secured at the Nixa Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.