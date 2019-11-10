Nixa police sent out a request for help along with a warning to the general public in the case of a teenager believed to be a runaway.
Jacob Spain, 16, was reported missing Sunday morning. He may be armed. According to police, Spain, “has made threats to harm law enforcement officers.” Spain was last seen wearing a blue hooded shirt and jeans.
Spain is described as 5-foot-8, 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information on Jacob Spain’s whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 or contact the nearest law enforcement agency. However, police ask that citizens do not approach the teen.
“The Nixa Police Department does not believe Spain presents a risk to the general public, despite out belief that he presents a possible danger to law enforcement,” a press release states.
Nixa police issued a missing juvenile alert for Spain at 7:10 a.m. Nov. 10.
Spain was the subject of a previous missing juvenile alert on Oct. 11. He was found on Oct. 13, and reportedly turned himself over to law enforcement agents at that time.
