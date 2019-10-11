The Nixa Police Department would like assistance in locating a 16-year-old boy declared a missing runaway.
Jacob Spain, 16, was reported missing from a residence in Nixa at approximately 6 p.m. on Oct. 10.
Spain is decribed as 5-foot-8, 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. There is no description given of his clothing at the time of his disappearance.
Anyone who sees Jacob Spain or may know his location is asked to call the Nixa Police Department at (417) 582-1030 or call the nearest law enforcement agency.
