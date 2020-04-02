Nixa police are asking for help locating a teenager believed to have run away from his home.
Benjamin Dixon, 14, was reportedly last seen at his home on North Carnegie Road, north of State Route CC between Fremont Hills and Nixa, sometime before 2:30 p.m. on April 1. Dixon may be somewhere in Ozark.
Dixon is described as a white male, 6-foot-2, 180 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes.
He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white t-shirt, and may be riding a silver 10-speed bicycle.
If you see Benjamin Dixon or have information on where he may be, you are asked to call the Nixa Police Department at 417-582-1030, or call the nearest law enforcement agency.
