The Nixa Police Department asks for your help identifying two young men who are suspected of robbery.
Two men are suspected of stealing alcoholic beverages from the Signal gas station near the intersection of U.S. Highway 160 and Highway 14. The robbery happened around 11:10pm on Saturday, April 17. The store clerk tried to stop them, but security camera footage shows her struggling with one of the men, who then pushes past her to leave the building, which knocked the clerk to the ground and caused her to hit the back of her head.
Nixa police have been following leads, but need your help to identify who these young men are. They hope to confirm the two men's identities by asking the public to view the images from the store’s security cameras.
If you recognize either of these young men, please call Nixa Police at (417) 582-1030 to provide their names and any other information you may know about them or this incident.
According to Missouri law, robbery in the second degree is a class B felony. A person commits the offense of robbery in the second degree if he or she steals property and in the course thereof causes physical injury to another person.
