Nixa police are partnering with Bair’s Sports Grill in Nixa to host a watch party and celebrate their 15 minutes of fame.
On Sept. 9 at 7 p.m., police officers will gather at Bair’s to see their “Footloose” lip sync video featured on national television. Officers invite the public and those who participated in the production of the Nixa police “Footloose” video to join in for the watch party.
Lip Sync To The Rescue will air on CBS stations around the nation at 7 p.m. central time on Monday, Sept. 9.
The program will feature lip sync videos produced by first responder agencies from a 2018 viral video challenge. A satirical lip sync video set to the song “Footloose” by Kenny Loggins was produced by the Nixa Police Department in 2018, and may be featured during the CBS special.
Nixa Police were invited to participate in the program produced by Juma Entertainment, which features Cedric the Entertainer as host. For several months, website visitors voted for their favorite first responder lip sync video from a list of 30 videos posted to the Lip Sync To The Rescue page on the CBS website. The Nixa Police Department is the only agency from the state of Missouri in the competition and asked folks around the Ozarks to vote for their video.
According to a press release from Juma Entertainment, “The top 10 videos selected will be revealed during the show, which will film in front of an audience of first responders, family and friends. Two videos will advance to the live vote during the broadcast to crown a winner.”
The city of Nixa was also recently presented with an Award of Distinction from the Videographer Awards for the staff’s production of the Nixa Police “Footloose” lip sync challenge video.
