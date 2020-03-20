Nixa Public Schools announced that all activities and athletic events will be suspended through April 10.
As of now, school remains closed through April 3. Dr. Gearl Loden, superintendent of Nixa Public Schools, delivered a video message to parents and patrons on March 19.
Loden said that educators in Nixa began planning for a potential closure due to the coronavirus pandemic about four weeks before schools were closed.
“I know lots of people, because of our society today, we’re used to having instant feedback and instant answers, but there are lots of things that we’re working on behind the scenes. Just being totally honest, we may not have the answer to every question you might have,” Loden said.
Loden said a team of staff members is working to answer questions from patrons as they flow in. The Nixa Board of Education had an emergency meeting scheduled at 4 p.m. on March 20, largely to review the school district’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic to date and the future plans for dealing with school closures. That meeting could result in date adjustments for the closure dates.
Learning in Nixa will move completely to internet-based platforms, and many details are being scrambled together.
“The new normal is going to be something that we haven’t ever seen before, and we’re anticipating six to eight weeks, potentially, of not being in school and what we would have as a normal, every day environment where teachers are in classrooms with students,” Loden said.
Nixa did not plan to have a high volume of staff members in school buildings on March 23, the Monday that spring break was originally slated to end. Loden stressed in the video message that administrators are working to make online learning possible for all students in the immediate future, and that teachers should stress less about long-term goals tied to academic performance.
“We’re not worried, per say, about a MAP test or a test score—this is about taking where we’re at and just having online, home-based-type learning, which will be different. This will transform the way we do things and probably shape education in the future across the nation, just because of this one event that we’re going through now,” Loden said.
Loden said that school employees’ income will not be immediately impacted by closures related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re going to ensure that you are receiving your income throughout this. We want to make sure that you are taken care of, so you don’t have to worry about your finances,” Loden said.
