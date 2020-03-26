The Nixa Recycle Center is closed for the duration of the mayor's stay-at-home order, which expires at 11:59 p.m. April 24.
The closure will keep the recycling center in compliance with state guidelines for health and orders from Nixa City Hall to reduce the likelihood of spreading the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Republic Services, which provides trash collection for all customers of Nixa Utilities through a contract with the city, also announced some changes to how it will operate garbage trucks during the 30-day order.
Effective immediately, all items for disposal must be contained within a trash cart. All trash must be bagged. No loose trash will be collected outside of the containers. Bulk waste and large item collection programs are suspended.
“We’re working hard to serve you with minimal disruption. The recent surge in residential waste and the unique challenges we face require us to make temporary changes to our services,” a statement from Republic Services reads.
According to Republic Services, some “alternative disposal methods” may be pursued if the recycling process is disrupted by health recommendations related to COVID-19, or if trash contamination increases.
