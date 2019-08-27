The Nixa Fire Protection District is investigating the case of a fire that heavily damaged a restaurant and bakery on Monday night.
Lola’s Pastries and Eatery sustained heavy damage in a fire on Aug. 26. It is located at 110 North Fort Street, just to the northeast of the intersection of Main Street and Missouri Highway 14.
According to a press release from the Nixa Fire Protection District, a neighbor called 911 just after 8:30 p.m. and reported flames coming from the building.
Nixa firefighters called for assistance from neighboring fire protection districts, “due to the extent of the fire and weather conditions.”
The cause of the fire is to be determined.
“Nixa fire investigators will be working with the insurance investigator Wednesday morning to make a final determination of the cause. At this time, the fire does not appear to be suspicious and it is believed to be accidental in nature,” the press release states.
Firefighters from Battlefield, Ozark, Clever, Sparta, Highlandville and Logan-Rogersville provided assistance to the Nixa Fire Protection District.
The Nixa Police Department temporarily closed Highway 14 to allow firefighters room to get in and out of the area where Lola’s is located.
No one was reportedly in the building at the time it caught fire, according to information shared on social media by Lola’s staff and by the Nixa Chamber of Commerce. No firefighters were injured.
Lola’s serves breakfast and lunch each day. It also offers catering.
“Due to extensive fire damage the restaurant will be closed until further notice,” the Nixa Fire Protection District press release reads.
Founder Robin Paulson named Lola’s after her Grandma Lola. Jennifer McCormick was identified by the Nixa Fire Protection District as the current owner.
This is a developing story which will be updated as more information becomes available.
