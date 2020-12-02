Nixa Rotary donates $7,000 to food pantry

The Nixa Rotary Club donated $7,000 to Least Of These, a full-service food pantry located in Ozark that provides food for qualified persons in need.
The funds came from the Nixa Open Golf Tournament, held Sept. 14, 2020, at Indian Tree Golf Course near Crane.
Flight A winners of the Nixa Open were David Stockstill, Jason Adler, San Schauman and Jordan Graff with a score of 47 on the 15-hole course.
