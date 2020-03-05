Two Nixa art students’ works were selected for the 2020 K-12 National Ceramic Exhibition.
The art exhibition is held at the National Council on Education for the Ceramic Arts Conference in Richmond, Virginia, on March 25-28.
Leland Steiner’s piece, a wheel thrown vase entitled, “Solid Deception,” and Casondra Calvin’s piece, a hand-built sculpture, “Camelebot,” were the works selected.
Only 150 pieces are selected from across the nation and this year there were just less than 1,000 pieces entered.
