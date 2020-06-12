The mayor of Nixa will allow an emergency order on COVID-19 disease spread prevention to expire at the stroke of midnight on June 16.
That means localized restrictions in Nixa on the number of people who can be in a commercial building at any given moment and limits on the sizes of social gatherings will no longer be in place. There will be no limits or requirements on individuals or businesses.
However, Nixa Mayor Brian Steele still asks that everyone continue to observe recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control to help stop the spread of COVID-19. The recommendations include:
-Stay home if you feel sick, and contact your physician
-Social distancing, maintaining at least 6 feet of distance between yourself and other persons not from your immediate household
-Avoidance of large gatherings and crowded places
-Continued use of masks and other personal protective equipment.
“It is important that individuals and businesses continue to make good choices for themselves to limit exposure to COVID-19 and to help minimize its spread in our community.,” Steele said. “We have been fortunate to see low numbers of cases in Christian County, and we can keep those numbers low if we all do our part to mitigate the risks.
Steele made his announcement a day after Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced plans to lift restrictions across the state on June 16. Like Parson, Steele notes that Missourians are better equipped and have more knowledge about COVID-19 than they did when Christian County had its first case announced in March.
“We have all learned about techniques for limiting the spread of infectious diseases in our communities over the last few months. We ask that you don’t forget what you’ve learned and continue to exercise reasonable caution,” Steele said.
A localized state of emergency for Nixa will remain in effect so that the city government may continue to use state and federal resources to assist with economic recovery from the pandemic.
