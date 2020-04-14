An annual celebration of all things Nixa and fried fish has been postponed from mid-May to early October.
Nixa Sucker Day Arts, Crafts and Music Festival, as it is fully known, was slated for May 15-16. Due to social distancing guidelines from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the Christian County Health Department levied in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event has been moved into the fall weekend of Oct. 2-3.
“We are going to be rearranging with all of our vendors and working with our crafters to see how many of them can be there that weekend, and we are going to make sure our rides are going, and we’re going to find great entertainment,” Nixa Chamber of Commerce President Chris Russell said during a teleconference on April 14.
Russell said organizers wanted to try to hold the event as originally planned, but the public health guidelines simply won’t allow it. Instead, organizers want to celebrate Sucker Day, “knowing that it’s going to be safe and that we can also feel comfortable there, and that we can work out with all of our vendors and our rides.”
The Sucker Day Parade, which was once a parade of fishermen towing boats behind their vehicles, is now a much more formal event. The parade may still be held this spring, Russell said.
“We are actually going to be bringing you that event as soon as we possibly can. We are going to throw a good old-fashioned Sucker Day parade right here in Nixa, hopefully in the end of May or first of June,” Russell said. “If we can get an all clear in a social distancing-type way to have a parade, we are going to be calling on everyone in this town to come celebrate with us.”
The first Sucker Day that took place about 63 years ago on May 7, 1958.
Finis Gold, L.D. McCroskey, then-Mayor Kirk Hawkins and Paul Wasson hatched the idea for the festival while having a discussion in Gold’s barbershop on Main Street, when Nixa was still a small town and the barbershop on Main Street was a focal gathering place.
Of the 36 businesses operating in Nixa in 1958, 34 closed down in order to encourage everyone to celebrate sucker fish grabbing. Sucker Day evolved into a celebration that included a parade of boats on trailers along Main Street, contests for the biggest sucker caught and the crowning of the Miss Sucker Day pageant winner.
This marks the second year that Sucker Day has fallen under control of the Nixa Chamber of Commerce.
Nixa Chamber of Commerce events for May have all been called off or taken onto the digital platform.
