If you want to pay homage to the sucker fish, your best bet will be to head to the river.
The Nixa Chamber of Commerce announced that Nixa’s Sucker Days Music, Arts and Craft Festival is altogether canceled for 2020. The event was originally slated for May 15-16.
The COVID-19 pandemic and the public health orders that came with it led organizers to attempt to postpone the event to Aug. 7-8. However, event organizers say they can’t put on Sucker Days as planned because of COVID-19, so they are opting to cancel the celebration of Nixa outright.
“The current recommendations would make it impossible to host the event as planned,” Nixa Chamber of Commerce President Chris Russell said in a press statement. “We would have had to eliminate many of the new elements to provide a safe social distancing environment, and by doing so, it would not be Sucker Days.”
The chamber of commerce took over control of the Sucker Days event in 2019. By all accounts, the rebooted event was a success with pledges that it would continue growing into the future as a boost to the historic downtown Nixa area along Main Street.
The Nixa Chamber of Commerce announced that Sucker Days is scheduled to return May 21-22, 2021.
This year marks the first time in 63 years that Nixa has not celebrated its yearly salute to the sucker fish. The event launched in 1958, through the vision of barber Finis Gold, who operated a shop on Main Street. Gold, L.D. McCroskey and Paul Wasson hatched the idea for the festival while having a discussion in the barbershop.
Anglers lined south Main Street with their boats parked on trailers for what was an official citywide holiday on May 7, 1958. There were 36 businesses in Nixa at that time, and 34 of them closed. The event included a contest for the biggest fish, the most suckers caught, a parade, the coronation of a Sucker Day queen and of course, a fish fry.
