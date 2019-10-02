A Nixa family seeks help from the general public in finding a teenager who has been missing since Sept. 28.
Benjamin Dixon, 14, was reportedly last seen at his home on North Carnegie Road, north of State Route CC between Fremont Hills and Nixa, sometime between 1:40 and 4:40 a.m. on Sept. 28.
Dixon is described as a white male, 6-foot-2, 180 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Dixon is considered an active missing juvenile case by the Missouri Division of Youth Services.
According to Dixon’s parents, he was in good spirits, and reportedly had plans to attend an event with his father on the Saturday morning of his disappearance.
“We suspect that he made arrangements to meet up with someone, because he did not take his bike like he usually does. He did not take any money or clothes and did not charge his phone before leaving, so we think he intended to be out for a short while,” a statement from Dixon’s parents reads.
Anyone with information on Dixon’s possible whereabouts is asked to contact the nearest law enforcement agency.
It is believed that Dixon may be somewhere in Springfield. Efforts are also underway to trace his whereabouts electronically.
“Any help in locating Ben is appreciated, as so little is known about his disappearance,” Dixon’s parents said in a statement to the Headliner News.
