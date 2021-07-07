On Nov. 2, voters in Nixa will consider whether or not they want to recall Mayor Brian Steele for actions taken under emergency powers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The recall petitioners say it's not about the intent of the mask order, which Steele issued in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, but the manner in which the order was given. The Committee to Recall the Mayor of Nixa, Missouri, as it is known on Facebook, submitted an affidavit to Nixa City Hall on March 31 to start the process of petitioning for a recall of Mayor Steele. The petition had 73 signatures verified with the Christian County Clerk's Office on July 5, clearing the way for a special election in November.
The petition calls for the recall of the mayor from office because he acted without a vote of the city council to install the mask mandate, "and taking other actions detrimental to the city of Nixa, its economy and the health and welfare of the community in general."
Since Nixa came under an executive order requiring face mask use in public places in October 2020, residents Ron Sanders and Jeff Belcher have been fixtures at city council meetings, often speaking at public hearings about COVID-19 and other matters. Their complaint is that Steele issued an executive order with a mask mandate after the Nixa City Council voted 0-6 to turn down a bill that would have mandated mask use in public places in July 2020.
At a city council meeting in April, Sanders, Belcher and Mayor Steele all spoke publicly of the recall petition effort.
"The people saw their government, their local government, doing something very dangerous, very out of the normal, and something that should not stand and should not be allowed to happen again," Sanders said.
The mayor's order came down in October 2020, matching with a similar order in Ozark. Steele said that scientific knowledge of the spread of COVID-19 and the rate at which the disease was spreading through Christian County changed in the time period between the city council vote in July and the executive order in October.
"Almost every city in the state and across the country put in some sort of emergency mandate related to COVID, because we couldn't get together for meetings, and also because we did need to make some fast choices. Again, when hospitalizations double, that's a choice that you need to make and it doesn't need to take a month to make," Steele said.
Steele gave the masking order by way of a declaration of emergency that occurred in March 2020. The Nixa City Council's vote at that time granted the mayor certain emergency powers so long as a state of emergency persisted in Missouri. Steele's order, he said, came after he consulted with the Christian County Health Department and with Ozark Mayor Rick Gardner, plus officials from CoxHealth and Mercy Springfield hospitals.
One of southwest Missouri’s most prominent health officials spoke up in support of Steele.
"I have no doubt that Mayor Steele’s actions saved lives. At a time when I have been disheartened by politicians who have cared more about being re-elected than doing their job, he stands out as a man of character," CoxHealth CEO Steve Edwards tweeted in response to an Associated Press story on the recall petition.
The explanation doesn't sit with the recall petitioners, who claim Steele abused the emergency powers granted to him by enacting the mask order, repeatedly referring to the masking order as Steele's "magic pen."
"The mayor said that he had no intention of enacting a mask mandate on his own. It is my opinion that a legislative body, and I think that this can be upheld through hundreds of years of governance throughout our country--that a legislative body does not, should not give legislative powers to the executive branch," Sanders said. "There was no emergency that was so dire that people were going to die within a 24-hour period that emergency declarations had to be made for a six-month or eight-month period."
Sanders and Belcher asked Nixa City Council members several times to repeal the masking order while it was in effect, and the city council repeatedly took no action.
"I've literally begged each and every one of you to put (masking) to a vote again. It can be rescinded by a [city council] vote, a simple vote," Belcher said.
According to Article 10 of Nixa's home rule charter, a recall petition requires signatures of at least 10 percent of of "the total number of votes cast for the office in the election at which that office was elected." Mayor Steele was reelected to a three-year term in June 2020, with 648 votes cast in his favor. He was unopposed. It took a minimum of 67 signatures to put forth a recall petition.
Nixa experienced gains in sales tax revenue from October 2020 to April 2021. According to financial data made available to the Nixa City Council and to the public, Nixa's monthly sales tax revenue experienced month-over-month gains in October, November and December of 2020 when compared to the last three months of 2019.
Sales tax revenue from Nixa's 1-percent general sales tax also climbed in 2021, the latter half of the public masking order in NIxa. The city reported $1,031,079.67 in sales tax collection in the first four months of 2021, up from $985,325.56 in the first four months of 2020, a year-to-year gain of $45,754.11.
One year of argument
The city council vote in July 2020 came after about five hours of debate. A total of 41 people waited in line to speak during a packed public hearing at City Hall. Thirty-one of those people spoke against a face mask requirement in public places.
The original bill that the Nixa City Council considered in July 2020 would have made masks a mandatory requirement in public spaces, with some exceptions, for 90 days.
"Forty-something people showed up, the city council voted (masking) down, unanimously. We know this. You enacted your magic pen after your meeting with the hospital directors, the mayor of Ozark, and I wonder where your leadership comes in. A leader is not afraid to go out and do something you're supposed to do, listen to your constituents, listen to your council, not just shush them to the side."
Belcher and Sanders have also objected on several occasions to the placement of the public comment period at Nixa City Council meetings. Public comments that are not part of public hearings on council bills have occurred toward the end of agendas, which can sometimes occur hours after a city council meeting has started.
Steele said that his life had been threatened in the wake of decisions he made in response to the arrival of the coronavirus in Christian County. He said that people had also threatened his wife and daughter in direct response to decisions that the mayor made.
