It wasn’t quite the jam-packed celebration of years past, but Nixa’s business community found ways to welcome 51 new teachers into town.
The Nixa Chamber of Commerce held a new teacher welcome luncheon for educators who are new to Nixa Public Schools with a celebration at Nixa Junior High School Aug. 11.
Nixa Public Schools Director of Human Resources Mark McGehee welcomed the group after they enjoyed lunch catered from Piccolo.
“This is a really special time, and you are in for a treat,” McGehee said. “You are joining a team of educators that is one of the strongest, best teams of educators—I would put it up against any team, nationwide. I take a lot of pride in being part of this school district and getting to work alongside so many amazing educators.”
The new teachers bring a combined total of 314 years of classroom experience into Nixa. They come from eight different states, including Missouri. They will join in helping about 6,400 students learn and grow.
“You were the one chosen out of hundreds of applicants because you have what we’re looking for and what it takes to be a part of that amazing team,” McGehee told the new teachers. “We feel like we’ve hired the best to join the best.”
In the past, business owners and dignitaries welcomed new teachers into Nixa Public Schools with a large luncheon, complete with a red carpet greeting. Each chamber of commerce member would welcome a teacher as their “lunch buddy” one-on-one, and the event would be packed with surprises. Due to measures in place to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 in the school district, chamber of commerce members instead appeared with video messages, and they donated goodie bags and prize packs from their businesses which were given to the educators as welcoming gifts.
Air Services Heating and Cooling, winners of the 2019 Nixa Chamber of Commerce “Large Business of the Year” Award, served as the welcome event’s title sponsor. The new teachers learned a little about the Nixa Chamber of Commerce, including its adopt-a-class program and several ways that members of Nixa’s business community partner with schools.
Nixa Chamber of Commerce President Chris Russell encouraged teachers to reach out to the chamber if they had questions or ideas.
“We’re here to help support each and every one of you, and our businesses, and our community,” Russell said.
