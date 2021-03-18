Nixa's Macie Conway is one of four unanimous selections to the All-COC First-Team and is joined on the First-Team by Ozark's Anna Hitt.
The rest of the First-Team includes Republic's Kaemyn Bekemeier, Willard's Addalyn Adamson and Brielle Adamson and Carl Junction's Destiny Buerge.
Bekemeier, a sophomore forward, is the league's Player of The Year. Bekemeier, Conway, Addalyn Adamson and Buerge are unanimous first-teamers.
Conway finished her junior season leading Nixa in most statistical categories. Her nightly norms included 17.1 points and 3.6 rebounds, to go along with 54 steals and 36 assists. She shot 52 percent from the field and 77 percent from the free-throw line.
Ozark junior center Moriah Putt and Nixa junior forward Ali Kamies are Second-Team selections.
Kamies averaged 11.0 points, 3.2 steals and 2.3 assists a game.
The rest of the Second-Team is made up of Webb City's Jaydee Duda, Republic's Savana Powell-Goodman and Carthage's Kianna Yates.
Honorable mention recognition went to Ozark's Riley Boogs, Nixa's Rhianna Gibbons, Neosho's Olivia Hixson, Willard's Jada Holoman, Carl Junction's Jessa Hyton and Willard's Ariana Patillo.
Gibbons topped Nixa with 37 3-pointers while averaging 8.8 points a night.
The All-Defensive Team includes Hitt, Ali and Katie Kamies.
The Coach of The Year award is shared by Republic's Kris Flood and Willard's JJ Adamson.
