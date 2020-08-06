Jaycee Fixsen didn’t need to go through the formality of making an official visit to Missouri State before giving the Lady Bears a verbal commitment this summer.
Little wonder since the Nixa junior has been going to their matches since she was seven years old.
The fact the NCAA has prohibited in-person recruiting for D-I sports since the COVID-19 outbreak in March through the end of August didn’t stand in the way of Fixsen choosing to be a VolleyBear.
“MSU has always been the goal I’ve been thinking about,” the 6-foot-0 outside hitter said. “I love the coaches there and staying home to be close to my family and grandparents is a big factor.”
Fixsen also considered Drury, Washburn (Kansas) and North Carolina State.
On one hand, Fixsen isn’t surprised to have made her college choice halfway through her high school career. But on the other hand, she’s surprised her recruiting is already complete.
“In the volleyball world, people usually commit the summer before their junior year,” Fixsen said. “That was my plan before the coronavirus. But it was harder to figure out because I couldn’t go on campuses for official visits.”
MSU first began showing interest in Fixsen during her freshman year.
“I was shocked. I was more excited than shocked,” she said of her response to the Lady Bears’ initial recruiting efforts. “I didn’t think it was going to happen so fast. I remember thinking about my future then and how much fun it would be to choose a college. It’s crazy thinking that I’m already there because that wasn’t that long ago.”
MSU first-year coach Steven McRoberts is due to be the first male coach Fixsen will play for in volleyball.
“That will be a change. I’ve only had female coaches,” she said. “It won’t be a problem. When I’ve talked with him, he has said he will be a supportive coach who is going to have a friendly environment. Also, I like how competitive he is. I’m like him because I’m a really competitive person, too. I don’t think I could go somewhere that didn’t have a competitive environment.”
Fixsen shined as a sophomore for Nixa coach Annie Zimmerman on the Lady Eagles’ road to their Class 4 state championship a year ago. She’s set to make a run at repeating last season’s success.
“We’re working on going back to State and win State again,” Fixsen said. “We lost five starters (to graduation). But we still have such a good team. People are going to be surprised.”
Fixsen is expected to add playing along the back row to her duties this year.
“That means so much to me. I like to be on the floor the whole time, trying to make an impact on every single play,” Fixsen said. “I like hitting from the back row and having two or three hitters in the front row. I want to play good defense in the back row, too. I’ve worked on that a lot.
“Last year, our defenders in the back row were a lot more experienced than I was,” she added. “You could trust them so much to get to that spot. It was different for me (to rotate out), but I wasn’t upset about it or anything. Our girls back there did such a good job, you couldn’t be upset.”
Fixsen will be prepared to play with a mask, if need be. She’s already practiced while wearing a mask.
“I’ll wear as many masks as I can to play,” she said. “You can put it to the side or under your chin if you need to if it gets in your way. It doesn’t make a difference to me when I’m playing.”
Fixsen will be teaming up again with Nixa junior setter Sydney Golden and is hoping they will remain teammates at the college level.
Golden is also being recruiting by MSU/.
“She’s my best friend and I’d cry if she goes to the same school with me because that’s been our dream since we were in the fourth grade,” Fixsen said. “She’s talking to a lot of schools and waiting for the right moment to make her pick. I don’t want her to go to MSU just for me. I’ll still be happy no matter what school she chooses.”
