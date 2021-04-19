Nixa’s Reid Potts never would have guessed as recently as the beginning of this year that his recruiting trail would eventually lead him to Southeast Missouri State.
Lo and behold Potts signed with the Redhawks last week.
“This was unexpected,” Potts said. “(Nixa coach John Perry) talked to their coach and I got a call from them about two months ago. They offered me a preferred walk-on spot. They said I would be the only quarterback they would sign in this (recruiting) class and that there wasn't a quarterback in the class above me.
“That was the deal-breaker for me,” he added. “It sounded like a real good deal. I was looking at some other schools, but they became my first option and it was the best option I had.”
Potts saw time at quarterback for Nixa over the past three seasons and led the Eagles to a spot in the Class 6 District 3 championship game against eventual state champion Ray-Pec last fall. His senior season saw him complete 69-of-140 for 842 yards and eight touchdowns.
Potts wasn’t able to showcase all his talents, as he played with a torn ACL in his left knee for the majority of the season. He went from being an elusive signal-caller who ran 48 times as a junior to a quarterback with no mobility as a senior.
“In my e-mails to coaches, I would explain my situation and that I couldn't run,” he said. “I told them I would like to add running to my game.”
After having surgery during the winter, Potts reports his rebab is going well.
“I’m two months from being released,” he said. “I’m building up the muscles and strength around my knee. I'm able to jog and throw, but I'm not at 100 percent. I've thrown some to the guys and I also have a net at home with three holes in it. I'll throw into the net for a couple of hours.”
Southeast Missouri State, or SEMO as it is known in The Bootheel, was 4-4 this season while playing all but one of its games in the spring. The Redhawks are led by quarterback Andrew Bunch, a transfer from Rutgers.
“I went to their game against Murray State,” Potts said. “I’ve also watched their games on ESPN-Plus. They have a good football program.
“I feel like I can play there and have success,” he added. “I want to compete at the highest level I can. I'm trying to gain weight and get my arm as strong as possible. I’ll be starting all over there, from the beginning. I'll have to earn everything I get.”
Potts’ plans for a major include business or criminal justice or he hasn’t ruled out the possibility of coaching.
“My main goal is to be in special forces with the (Navy) SEALS or (U.S. Army) Rangers,” Potts said. “I met with a guy named Billy Wagasy who played football at Glendale and also at Notre Dame. He was a Navy SEAL. He knew my parents, so I got to have a connection with him and he told me about his experiences. It sounded awesome.
“Or I could be an offensive-minded football coach,” Potts added.
Wherever life takes him, Potts will hold memories of his older brother, Landon, close to his heart. Landon was among four area youth killed in a well-documented one-vehicle crash near Highlandville four years ago.
Landon was 17 years old.
“It was kind of weird when I got to be older than him,” Reid said. “But I don't feel like I'm older. He's always going to be older than me.”
Reid added his memories of Landon spurred him onto the success that led to his college signing.
“He was a big rodeo kid. He had big goals and I think he could have went professional,” Reid said. “He was dedicated to it. He was a good role model for me. I would watch his dedication to roping and use that for myself in football.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.