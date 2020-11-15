Nixa catcher Emma Vincent has been rewarded for her stellar senior season with a trio of post-season honors.
Vincent received All-COC First Team, All-District First Team and All-Region First Team honors.
Vincent enjoyed a power surge late in the season to finish with seven home runs, to go along with a .451 batting average and 30 RBIs. All three marks led the Lady Eagles.
She hit .390 with four homers and 28 RBIs as a junior and totaled 99 hits over the past three seasons.
Vincent is joined on the All-COC First Team, All-District First Team and All-Region First Team by Lady Eagles teammate Maddy Meierer. The sophomore pitcher recorded a 15-10 W-L record with a 1.45 ERA. She struck out 158 and walked 21.
At-bat, Meierer hit .421 with two homers and 20 RBIs.
Ozark’s Kenna Mayfield is also on the All-COC First Team and All-District First Team, along with the All Region Second Team. The junior center fielder accounted for 52 runs by scoring 32 and driving in 20. She banged out 38 hits on her way to hitting .458 and walked 11 times to finish with a .526 on-base percentage.
Mayfield will enter her senior year with 81 career hits.
Ozark junior third baseman Emily Schmucker was chosen All-COC Second Team and All District First Team. She topped the Lady Tigers with 34 RBIs while hitting .404 with 15 extra-base hits.
Schmucker will enter her senior year only one hit shy of joining Ozark’s 100-hit club. She has 85 career RBIs.
Nixa sophomore shortstop Phoebe Gardner was named All-COC Second Team, All-District First Team and All Region Second Team. She batted .440 and has 73 career hits.
Ozark senior left fielder Maddy Spies received All-COC honorable mention recognition after hitting .372.
Ozark catcher Raegen Dickinson was named All District Second Team. She batted .333 as a senior with four homers and 27 RBIs.
Nixa junior center fielder Katie Faulk was named All District Second Tam and received All-COC honorable mention recognition. She hit .340 with 10 walks.
Nixa first baseman Sara Sweaney was tabbed All District Second Team. The freshman first baseman batted .333 with 18 RBIs.
