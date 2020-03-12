An event expected to bring up to 5,000 people to Nixa High School has been postponed in effort to lessen the dangers of the coronavirus spreading in and around Nixa.
Nixa Chamber of Commerce president Chris Russell announced the postponement of NIXPO, an exposition scheduled for March 21, with a Facebook video uploaded on March 12, just nine days before the event. Russell announced that the event will be pushed back to Aug. 8, 2020, at Nixa High School.
“It was not an easy decision to make,” Russell said. “The situation that’s unfolding all across this country is not easy to bear.”
Russell said that the chamber of commerce staff met with representatives from other stakeholder organizations such as Nixa Public Schools, the Christian County Health Department, the Nixa Fire Protection District, the Christian County Emergency Management Agency and more.
The postponement follows a nationwide trend regarding planned events with 1,000 or more attendees. NIXPO, Russell said, draws between 2,000 and 5,000 visitors annually.
“We’re going to miss having NIXPO next week, however, we have replaced the date,” Russell said.
Vendors and sponsors who are concerned with the alternate date are asked to direct their questions or concerns to the Nixa Chamber of Commerce, at (417) 725-1545.
