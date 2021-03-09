Prior to a global pandemic, NIXPO drew about 5,000 attendees to Nixa High School for a single day of celebrating all things Nixa and business.
The NIXPO Business and Community Expo returns on Saturday, March 20. The Nixa Area Chamber of Commerce holds the expo event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Nixa High School. Organizers expect more than 120 business booths.
“After cancelling the 2020 event, we are excited to be able to provide this free-to-attend event for the area. Our businesses and organizations are excited to once again participate in our annual NIXPO,” Nixa Chamber of Commerce President Chris Russell said. “We will be following strict safety protocols including temperature checks, face masks and more.”
There will also be a food court show where local restaurants will serve up some of their favorites for sale. This year’s event also includes the newly added bridal and boutique showcase, sponsored by Zimmer Radio and Marketing Group’s, 98.7 FM The Dove.
An array of community workshops will include art demonstrations, safety programs from the Nixa Police Department and hands-only CPR demonstrations.
There will also be free face painting for children ages 10 and younger.
