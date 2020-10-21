Saying and doing something about Clever’s attempts at blocking this season have been two different things.
“We have talked about blocking so much,” outside hitter Kenna Wise said. “We have tried swing-blocking and blocking in one spot. We have tried everything. We have even tried not blocking.”
The Lady Jays’ blocking bugaboo bit them again Tuesday, as Miller handed Clever a 27-29, 25-22, 25-19, 25-11 defeat in a matchup of 20-win teams.
The Lady Jays totaled just four blocks while not being able to match the Lady Cardinals at the net.
“It was really challenging,” Wise said. “They were abusing our blocks.”
Miller ended the second set with a block-kill and never let up from that point on. After two close sets, the final two sets were rather lopsided in the Lady Cardinals’ favor.
“We tried to switch up and do some different things,” Clever coach Angie Wise said. “But we never could get ourselves back together.”
“Our energy dipped,” Kenna Wise said. “We couldn't get back that initial momentum we had.”
Kenna Wise led the Lady Jays with 16 kills in 35 attempts, Kylie Wenger had 14 kills in 41 attempts and Brandi Riley added 10 kills in 25 attempts.
“We don't have a very tall team, so it's very important for us to find spots and go around the blockers,” Kenna Wise said. “At times, that was difficult tonight.”
“Miller plays great defense. They don't let it fall,” Angie Wise said. “Our hitting kind of fell apart. We started out great. But we weren't consistent and they capitalized on all our errors.”
Wise also had 23 assists and 27 digs, Jillienne Price got to 30 digs and Abbi Vanzandt had 19 assists.
Miller improved to 29-2 while Clever fell to 20-8-2. Miller is the No. 1 seed in Class 2 District 11 and Clever is the No. 1 seed in Class 2 District 9.
If the Lady Cards and Lady Jays emerge as District champs, they’ll have a rematch at Sectionals. A handful of players on both sides already know each other well as club ball teammates for Performance.
“We definitely would like to get back at them,” Kenna Wise said.
“We knew going in they were going to be tough tonight and we couldn't get it done,” Wenger said. “But we're looking forward to playing them again later on.”
